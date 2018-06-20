All East Dunbartonshire schools to shut for strike action

Have your say

All schools and nurseries in East Dunbartonshire are to shut for four days due to industrial action.

Members of Unison, Unite the Union and GMB voted to strike due to a row over proposed changes to employment terms and conditions.

A total of 63 schools and nurseries will now close between Thursday and Tuesday, June 26.

Bin collections, libraries, museums and cemeteries are among other council services to be affected.

No teachers chose to go on strike, however a lack of other staff has raised fears for pupil safety.

The local authority was informed of the decision to take action on Tuesday, June 12.

Trade unions are said to have rejected an opportunity on Wednesday to hold further talks with the local authority.

Kenny Jordan, Unite industrial officer, previously said: “Unite members at East Dunbartonshire Council have shown their resolution by strongly voting for industrial action.

“The savage cuts being proposed to terms and conditions, and making our members work harder and longer for less will not go unopposed.

“If there are efficiencies to be made, then they should be sought elsewhere and not from the hardest working and lowest paid workers who are already stretched to the brink while trying to do their very best for the people of East Dunbartonshire.”

Proposed changes include the reduction of annual leave by three days, removing “enhanced overtime” pay as well as less money for working “unsocial hours”.

Ann Davie, the council’s depute chief executive for education, people and business, said: “The industrial action is being held in response to changes in employee terms and conditions which have been proposed in order to save jobs.

“The trades unions lodged their notifications of strike action pending ongoing negotiations which concluded at midday today.

“A further offer made this morning to avert strike action was regrettably not accepted and at lunchtime the strike action was confirmed.

“There are significant disruptions to council services which are detailed on the council website and have been communicated through social media.

“The council made every effort to avert this strike action and we are deeply disappointed that it is proceeding.”