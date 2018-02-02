All 5 Spice Girls set for band reunion- reports

Have your say

The Spice Girls are set to reunite with all five set to take part in a reunion.

It is understood that the band are set to fly to LA for secret talks today ahead of a reunion that could see them pocket £10m each.

Spice Girls live at the Scottish Exhibition Centre, Glasgow.

Reunion rumours have long-followed the band with Victoria Beckham thought to be the last member of the girl group to agree.

It is understood that Posh Spice agreed to the reunion on the condition that she does not have to sing.

Despite rumours of the runion, Victoria and Geri are refusing to commit to a full tour due to family commitments’

Instead projects for the reunion could be the creating of compilation album celebrating their greatest hits; hosting a televised talent show; endorsing products and working on shows in China.

Mel C had attempted to reunite the band in 2016 following the success of their show during the London Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2012. but was turned down by Victoria.