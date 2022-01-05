The public spotted search and rescue helicopters flying along the coast of Portobello on the morning of January 5.

Ms Byrne has been missing since Saturday, January 1. She was last sighted at around 10am on Saturday, leaving a flat on Marlborough Street, where she had met friends.

Previously, the police believed that Ms Byrne was last seen by her family at 2am – before heading to a beach party in Portobello.

Ms Byrne is described as being white, around 5ft 6in tall, medium sized with short black hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing an orange jacket, black top, black jeans and white trainers, and was carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Keith Scott said: “It is out of character for Alice not to keep in contact with her family and friends. We are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and we are working to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

The police said the disappearance of missing Portobello woman Alice Byrne was 'out of character'.

"Searches and enquiries have been ongoing since she was reported missing, and we are now asking the public for any assistance they can provide.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Alice since Sunday morning, or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information on Ms Byrne’s whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0647 of January 2.

