Alex Salmond will answer questions about ‘Indyref 2 timeline’ on new tour

Alex Salmond has promised to answer questions about the prospect of a second independence referendum “if he is asked” about when indyref2 should take place.

The former First Minister will follow up from his show at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

His new tour will be held across four locations in Scotland before going to London.

The tour will begin in the Caird Hall on Friday, March 2, followed by the Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, on Saturday, March 3.

Salmond will then take the tour to his home town on Linlithgow on Friday, March 9, before going to the Citizen’s Theatre in Glasgow on Saturday, March 10.

The show run will close with a final date in London the Cadogan Hall on April 22.

The format will be the same as the earlier tour dates which all sold out helping to raise £27,000 for charities.

The new tour will include guest appearances by Scots comedians Janey Godley and Des Clarke, with legendary Scottish folk singer Sheena Wellington and the show’s in-house band The Carloways all performing.

In the National, Salmond said: “Des Clarke has been a hit with his impersonation of ‘The Donald’ so we are working on new routines which might just be slightly surreal.

“I dare say the Rev Jolly might appear, especially after he got 165,000 views on Facebook around Christmas.

“I am particularly pleased that we are going to the Caird Hall in Dundee which I love and that we are also going to the Highlands for the first time.

“I’m also looking forward to the show in Linlithgow which is obviously very special for me. The last time I performed in the theatre of Linlithgow Academy was 1967 when I sang a rendition of Edelweiss in the scout gang show, but this time I won’t be singing Edelweiss but might just be tempted into singing the Four Marys, the Linlithgow song, with Sheena Wellington.

“I’ve also never done a speech in the Citizens in Glasgow so that will be great fun.”

Each show will also include a special mystery guest whose identity is to be kept secret.