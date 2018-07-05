Alex Salmond ‘plotting political comeback’

Former First Minister Alex Salmond could be set for a shock attempt at a political comeback by returning to his former House of Commons seat at the next general election, it has been reported.

Mr Salmond represented the Aberdeenshire constituency of Banff and Buchan from 1987-2010 in the House of Commons, but when he made his return to Westminster he stood instead in the Gordon constituency.

However he was defeated by Tory Colin Clark in June last year.

The Daily Record reported today that the former First Minister told a meeting of his local party that if Brexit led to a general election, he would be tempted to stand ‘further North’ than Gordon, taken to be a reference to Banff and Buchan.

The Conservatives also won the Banff and Buchan seat from the SNP at the snap general election of last year, and if Mr Salmond stood he would be attempting to overturn David Duguid’s 3693 majority, more than 1,000 votes higher than the majority in Gordon.

Mr Salmond has come under fire for accepting a role on the Russian backed broadcast Russia Today (RT) which is accused of being a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin regime.

A Scottish Tory spokesman told the Record: “Alex Salmond was given his jotters by the people of Gordon in spectacular style last year. he’d get a similar response from voters in Banff and Buchan.”