Alex Salmond calls for independence debate as he brands Theresa May ‘incompetent’

Alex Salmond has branded Theresa May as ‘incompetent’ describing her as the ‘worst prime minister’ he knows, and urged for debate about how to ‘get independence in nearest proximity.’

Speaking to the National about his time away from politics, the former First Minister vowed that he will not be returning to mainstream politics in the immediate future, and that is not tempted to stand for the Deputy Leadership of the SNP.

And it would appear that Mr Salmond is indeed content away from politics as he expressed his joy in his current work, which includes a successful radio show on LBC and a televised show on RT.

Speaking on the Deputy Leader matters he stated that he was not weighing up or who he is backing saying: “I haven’t really said anything about it. It’s not something I have in mind.

“I haven’t released a statement about it as I don’t really regard it as a tenable or realistic proposition.”

“We don’t even know the field yet but I’m sure there will be no shortage of candidates.”

He added: “I always liked internal elections as they are good for debating issues. Deputy leadership elections in the SNP have been quite significant, and in living memory the really significant one that I can remember was myself against Jim Fairlie in 1987 which was basically the classic face-off between the fundamentalists and the gradualists.

“It was an epic contest which was resolved in favour of gradualism and myself, so they can be good for debate and a template for party strategy as the party benefitted from having the issues discussed and people getting things out of their systems.

“What motivates people in the SNP is independence so there is nothing more motivating than having a debate about how we are getting there.

“It’s not a debate about whether we have independence or even why, it’s a debate about how to get independence in nearest proximity.”

When asked about the current state of politics in the UK, the former First Minister held nothing back, especially on the current Prime Minister and Brexit negotiations.

He said: “Theresa May is the worst prime minister that I know of.

“She is someone who knows from her own experience and her own background and her own wishes during the EU referendum campaign and also from the professional advice of her civil servants, she absolutely knows that Brexit of any kind, but especially a hard Brexit, is going to be an act of economic self-harm that is going to blight the lives of millions of people.

“It is going to reduce the living standards of people and she knows this to be a reasonably provable fact, yet she is blundering ahead in that aimless, disorganised and haphazard fashion that she has made her own. That is an act of complete abdication of political leadership.

“Margaret Thatcher made some really grievous policy errors but I do think she probably believed she was doing the right thing but Theresa May knows she is doing the wrong things and no one can work out why.

“She is both incompetent and wrong-headed.

“As for Jeremy Corbyn, he is guilty of abdication of opposition. In terms of democracy there has to be an alternative government, a choice offered on the key issues of the day and Brexit is that issue.

“He is offering no choice, no substance, a will o’ the wisp policy that no one can get a handle on, because Corbyn knows full well that he is part of a hard Brexit cadre of an old Labour leadership, whereas Labour’s membership and their predominantly younger supporters are keen on staying within a European context.

“He wonders why he can’t get a lead in the opinion polls – well you can’t stay fuzzy on the big issue of the day and expect to beat the Government.

“That might tell the SNP that time is short to provide a different Scottish solution.”