Alesha MacPhail: Why six-year-old’s killer can’t be named

A 16-year-old has been found guilty of the abduction, rape, and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute last summer, but still cannot be named for legal reasons.

The teenager, who will be sentenced on March 21st, is protected by Scots Law from being identified until he turns 18.

Alesha MacPhail

Even though those in court, such as journalists, may have been privy to certain details (like the killer’s name, address, school, or family relationships), they are forbidden from publishing information which could lead to his identification.

In Scotland, the age of criminal responsibility is eight (although this law is currently being examined in Holyrood) and the youngest age at which a child can be prosecuted is 12.

The restrictions are enshrined in the Criminal Procedures (Scotland) Act, the relevant section of which “prohibits the publication of the name, address, school or any particulars calculated to lead to the identification of any person under the age of 18 who is an accused, victim or witness in criminal proceedings.”

The victim in this case, Alesha MacPhail, was able to be named as she is deceased.

Several media outlets have applied for this restriction to be lifted so that the 16-year-old killer can be identified.

The judge in the case, Lord Matthews, will consider this application in court on Friday.