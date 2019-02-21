Alesha MacPhail murder trial: Jury finds boy, 16, guilty

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of raping and murdering six-year-old girl, Alesha MacPhail.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict.

Alesha was 6 years-old when she was killed on the Isle of Bute on July last summer.

