Alesha MacPhail murder trial: Jury finds boy, 16, guilty Alesha MacPhail. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of raping and murdering six-year-old girl, Alesha MacPhail. The jury returned a unanimous verdict.Alesha was 6 years-old when she was killed on the Isle of Bute on July last summer. More to follow... Tory council leaders in Scotland pledge to oppose workplace parking levy Alesha MacPhail: 16-year-old found guilty of girl’s rape and murder