Alesha MacPhail killer Aaron Campbell has sentence reduced following successful appeal

Bute child killer Aaron Campbell has had his prison sentence reduced by three years following a successful appeal.



Campbell was jailed after snatching six-year-old Alesha MacPhail from her bed at her grandparents' home on the Isle of Bute last year then raping and killing her.

Earlier this year, the now 17-year-old Campbell was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow and handed a life sentence with a minimum of 27 years.

However, following an appeal before three judges at Edinburgh's Criminal Appeal Court last month the sentence has been reduced by three years.

The killer’s lawyer, Brian McConnachie QC, had argued that the minimum term was "excessive" due to his client's age and stated it would be difficult for Campbell to be rehabilitated due to him being “middle-aged” by the time he could be considered for release so a shorter sentence makes “more sense”.

Campbell was linked into the courtroom via video from his cell at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution, showing no emotion during the hearing.

Attending August's hearing were Alesha's parents Robert MacPhail and Georgina Lochrane who branded the appeal 'laughable'.

A decision has now been made in writing, 34 days after the hearing.