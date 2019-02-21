Alesha MacPhail: 16-year-old found guilty of girl’s rape and murder

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the isle of Bute last year.

The teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow of the rape and murder of Alesha, 6, in July of last year.

Alesha, who was on holiday at the home of her father and grandparents in Rothesay on the island, was found in woods near to the house she was staying in on July 2 2018.

The 16-year-old denied abduction, rape and murder, and lodged a special defence blaming the partner of Alesha MacPhail’s father for the murder, claiming she had planted his DNA at the scene.

However the jury took around three hours to decide that he was guilty of the rape and murder of the girl, described as bright and friendly by her family and school.

A charge he faced of attempting to hide evidence was dropped by the Crown on Wednesday.

The boy will return to court for sentencing at a later date.