Aleron Subsea wins deal to help hunt for bombs

An Aberdeenshire-based subsea firm has won a contract to help look for unexploded bombs on the seabed as part of an offshore wind project in the Netherlands.
Aleron Subsea’s Trackrov vehicle will be used to carry out surveys in the area where the wind farm is to be built.
The vehicle has been designed to operate on the seabed for extended periods and in currents of up to three knots. The contract is the first to be won since it was launched.
Mike Bisset, the company’s technical director, said: “Trackrov was designed to support clients who require seabed operations in regions known for their challenging tide and current conditions.”
Meanwhile, Aberdeen-based Wood Group is disposing of its 50 per cent interest in the Voreas wind farm joint venture in Italy for around $27 million(£21.25m). David Kemp, Wood’s chief financial officer, said the transaction makes a “significant contribution” to the energy services group’s non-core asset disposal programme.