Aleron Subsea wins deal to help hunt for bombs

An Aberdeenshire-based subsea firm has won a ­contract to help look for unexploded bombs on the seabed as part of an ­offshore wind project in the Netherlands.

Aleron Subsea’s Trackrov vehicle will be used to ­carry out surveys in the area where the wind farm is to be built.

The vehicle has been designed to operate on the seabed for extended ­periods and in currents of up to three knots. The ­contract is the first to be won since it was launched.

Mike Bisset, the company’s technical director, said: “Trackrov was designed to support clients who require seabed operations in regions known for their challenging tide and ­current conditions.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen-based Wood Group is disposing of its 50 per cent interest in the Voreas wind farm joint venture in Italy for around $27 million(£21.25m). David Kemp, Wood’s chief financial officer, said the transaction makes a “significant contribution” to the energy services group’s non-core asset disposal programme.