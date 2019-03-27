Aleron snaps up English firm to drive expansion

Aberdeenshire subsea firm Aleron Group has snapped up an electrical drive engineering specialist to support its expansion into new markets.

Aleron will target the military, defence and nuclear industries after acquiring Lincolnshire-based Impaq, which will rebrand to Impaq-Technologies.

The acquisition expands Aleron’s range of products and engineering capabilities, and the deal has already led to the group being awarded its first contract in the academic sector.

All testing will be conducted at the group’s Aberdeen headquarters, although Impaq-Technologies director John Rodgers will lead the firm’s electrical engineering and technology development from its English base.

Aleron group commercial director Gary McConnell said: “[This] has already opened us up to a new area – the academia sector – and we will be targeting the defence, military and nuclear industries in a similar way as we continue to develop our electrical drive technology.”