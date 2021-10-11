Missing teenager Alana Whitelaw.

Alana was last seen at around 9pm on Sunday in the Warddykes Road area of Arbroath, wearing a red puffer jacket, black Nike leggings and white Nike trainers.

Another possible sighting occurred at 11.25pm last night in the Ferryden area of Montrose. Alana is also known to frequent the Dundee area.

She is described as being white and 5’6, and having long black hair.

Her family are becoming increasingly concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alana should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference 3680 of the 10 October 2021.

