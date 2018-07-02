Alan Longmuir of the Bay City Rollers dies aged 70

Alan Longmuir, the founder member of the Bay City Rollers has died following a short illness.

The Edinburgh-born musician died in hospital this morning at the age of 70 surrounded by loved ones after being flown home from Mexico three weeks ago where he had contracted an illness.

READ MORE: In Pictures: The life of Alan Longmuir

Liam Rudden, Writer/Director of I Ran With The Gan, said: “Having worked closely with Alan for the last seven years I am devastated by the news he has left us.

“Alan was one of the most gentle, generous and kind-hearted people I have ever known.

READ MORE: Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir thanks fans for support during illness battle

Alan Longmuir of the Bay City Rollers has died aged 70. Picture: TSPL

He touched the lives of everyone he met with a smile that made them feel special, insisting that despite his amazing adventures in life he was still just “a plumber from Edinburgh”.

“The original Bay City Roller may have gone but his legacy will live on through his music and his passion for life.

READ MORE: Bay City Rollers guitarist Alan Longmuir returns home after falling ill in Mexico

“I know whenever I hear a Bay City Rollers’ song, I’ll now be raising a wee dram with a tear in my eye thanking him for the time he allowed me to spend in his world.

Former Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir

Farewell Alan, thank you for trusting me to tell your story.

My heart breaks for his wife Eileen, brother and band mate Derek, his sisters Alice and Betty and all his family.” The guitarist spent three days fighting for life in intensive care in Mexico in early June as the virus attacked his vital organs.

But having been stabilised by doctors in Cancun, the 70-year-old from Dalry arrived home by air ambulance with wife Eileen at his side.

He was being treated at Forth Valley Hospital.