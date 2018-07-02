Alan Longmuir family issue heartfelt statement after star’s death

Have your say

The family of Alan Longmuir have issued a statement following the death of the Bay City Rollers star.

Surrounded by family, Rollers bassist Longmuir passed away this morning at the age of 70 after a short illness.

Alan Longmuir has passed away aged 70. Picture: John Devlin

Alan’s family issued a statement following the sad news.

It read: “We are devastated to share the news that Alan has passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

“He was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart. He brought so much love and kindness to everyone he met, and he leaves a huge hole in our family.

“He would humbly say he was ‘just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky’

“However we are lucky ones; the ones that were lucky enough to have Alan as part of our lives.”

The family added: “We’d like to thank everyone for the love and support that they have provided so far.

“We would now like to make a firm request to allow us to mourn Alan’s passing in private.”

