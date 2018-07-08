Alan Gilzean, ex-Scotland, Dundee and Tottenham striker, dies aged 79

Former Scotland striker Alan Gilzean has died at the age of 79, his old team-mate Jimmy Greaves has revealed.

Alan Gilzean won four major trophies during his ten years at White Hart Lane. Picture: Getty

The Dundee and Tottenham Hotspur legend was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this summer.

Greaves, who played alongside Gilzean at White Hart Lane between 1964 and 1970, wrote on social media that the Coupar Angus-born footballer had sadly passed away on Sunday morning.

His official account tweeted: “Heartbreaking news today. The great Alan Gilzean passed away this morning. Sympathy to his family. He was a lovely man and obviously one of the all time Spurs greats.”

Born in 1938, Gilzean began his career with local side Coupar Angus Juveniles and Dundee Violet before moving on to Dundee FC in 1957.

Alan Gilzean after becoming a greeter at White Hart Lane in 2016. Picture: Anthony Upton

During seven years at Dens Park he would net over 150 league goals and help the club lift the 1961-62 Scottish League Championship.

After making his Scotland debut in 1963 he moved down south to sign for Tottenham a year later.

He would spend a decade in North London, netting 133 goals in over 400 games across all competitions. He would also get his hands on four major trophies, including the 1972 Uefa Cup.

Spurs paid tribute to the club hero on social media, tweeting: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our legendary former striker Alan Gilzean. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Dundee added: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club are devastated to learn that club legend Alan Gilzean passed away this morning after recently being diagnosed with a brain tumour. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Alan’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

In total, Gilzean received 22 caps for Scotland, scoring 12 goals.