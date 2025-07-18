Measures come after paraglider incident during US president’s previous Scottish trip

Strict airspace restrictions will be in place over Donald Trump’s inaugural Scottish golf resort as part of a vast security operation ahead of the US president’s widely expected visit to the property.

Notices filed by the Civil Aviation Authority reveal that sweeping flying regulations will be put in place over the Aberdeenshire site for nearly two weeks.

With a multimillion pound policing operation stepping up a gear after Downing Street confirmed Mr Trump will visit Scotland later this month, the measures imposed by the UK’s aviation watchdog take effect this weekend.

The exact details and dates of Mr Trump’s visit - his first to his mother’s homeland since 2023 - remain unclear, but the CAA restrictions began on 20 July, and will remain in place until 10 August.

Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. The US president is expected to return to the property when he visits Scotland later this month. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty | Getty

It means that over that 22 day period, no unmanned aircraft will be allowed to fly below 1,000 feet within a one mile radius surrounding Trump International Golf Links.

The ban not only covers drones, but parachutes, paramotors, small balloons, and any kites, according to the documentation drawn up by the CAA’s regulators.

During Mr Trump’s visit to Scotland in his first term in office, widespread protests included a paraglider who descended on his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire brandishing a banner which read ‘Trump: well below par’.

In the wake of the incident in July 2018, Police Scotland warned the paraglider that they had put themselves in “grave danger,” given armed officers from the US and the UK were protecting Mr Trump, who had arrived at Turnberry shortly beforehand.

A second course at the Balmedie resort will open to players next month. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Getty Images. | Getty

A 55-year-old man was subsequently arrested, charged and released pending further inquiries, while that November, Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident. However, the Crown Office announced the following year that no criminal proceedings would be brought.

Mr Trump’s Aberdeenshire resort is set to host a series of tournaments in the coming weeks. The Legends Tour Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, an event featuring veterans including Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie, and José María Olazábal will be staged between 31 July and 3 August.

It will be followed by the DP World Tour Next Championship, which takes place between 7 August and 10 August. But the CAA restrictions will be in place for ten days before the first of the two tournaments begin.

The Balmedie resort, which has yet to turn a profit, is also set to welcome players to its new course come 13 August. Mr Trump is expected to take part in the opening ceremony for the recently constructed links, named after his mother, when he visits later this month.

It comes amid reports that Police Scotland has requested extra officers from across the UK to support the upcoming visit by Mr Trump.