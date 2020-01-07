Air ambulance called to refinery in Grangemouth

Energency services including police and ambulance and air ambulance personnel were called out to deal with an industrial incident in Grangemouth this morning that left a man injured.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.15am to attend an incident at the Grangemouth Refinery. An ambulance was sent to scene along with our Emergency Medical Retrieval team and the Air Ambulance as a precaution.

“One male patient in their 30s was taken to St John’s Hospital for further treatment.”