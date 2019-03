Have your say

A train guard was assaulted by passengers on an Edinburgh to Dundee service.

A group threw a container of alcohol at him at Inverkeithing.

The incident happened around 7.20pm on March 2.

The aggressive group also threw a glass bottle which smashed off the train doors.

Anyone with details can contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 602 of 02/03/2019.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.