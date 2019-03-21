Aggreko to power up Rugby World Cup

Aggreko, the Glasgow-headquartered temporary power specialist, will provide some spark for the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

The firm said it would be providing critical power and distribution for the sporting extravaganza, which takes place from 20 September to 2 November. This will be the first time that the tournament is to be hosted in Asia.

Robert Wells, managing director at Aggreko’s events services business, said: “Aggreko are proud to be chosen to provide our critical services to such a global and prestigious event as Rugby World Cup 2019.

“We have ample experience handling the world’s biggest events, and the 2019 Rugby World Cup certainly falls under that category.”

The firm will supply the power to 12 venues spread across Japan, as well as the international broadcast centre that is responsible for providing TV coverage to millions of fans.

Aggreko will ensure around 80 engineers will be on site to support the operations and logistics.