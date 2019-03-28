Age verification for porn websites delayed past 1 April

Government plans to introduce age checks across porn sites appear to have been delayed.

Adult websites were expected to introduce the measure imminently in a bid to reduce the accessibility of the material to underage people using the internet.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has now said the implementation date will be announced "shortly", in spite of some reports the law would come into effect on April 1.

‘Too easy’ for children to access porn online

A spokesperson said, “This work is a world-leading step forward to protect our children from adult content, which is currently far too easy to access online.

"We are taking the time to get the implementation of this policy right and to ensure it is effective, and we will announce a commencement date shortly."

The measures will mean people must complete checks, including the uploading of identification documents, in order to get access to the adult sites.

The change has drawn criticism from people who believe that it poses a threat to internet privacy.

Digital minister Margot Jones has previously said it is “too easy” for children to gain access to adult material, such as porn, online.