AG Barr has an ‘encouraging’ response to low-sugar Irn-Bru recipe

Have your say

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr claims they have received an “encouraging” response to the new lower-sugar recipe for the fizzy drink.

The Scottish firm stopped making the original full-sugar version early last month.

The introduction of the new recipe was triggered by the introduction of a soft drinks sugar tax in April.

Fans started stockpiling the ‘old’ Irn-Bru ahead of the recipe change, with fears over a distinctive change of taste under the new recipe.

However, AG Barr said “extensive research and testing” had given it confidence it had “an excellent taste match”.

The firm, based in Cumbernauld, said it expected 99 per cent of its drinks to become low sugar, containing less than 5g per 100ml.

This target is up from an earlier target of 90 per cent.

AG Barr said while the response to its new formula had been encouraging, it acknowledged it was still “early days”.

Brands such as Rubicon and Tizer are also produced by AG Barr.

The launch of the new recipe comes as the company announced an expected 7.5 per cent jump in group revenue for the 12 months to 27 January.

READ MORE: Richard Branson chooses Edinburgh for first UK Virgin hotel