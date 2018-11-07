Add Energy to build on contract wins worth £1.1m

Energy consultancy Add Energy has landed new contracts worth in excess of £1 million in the last six months giving it added firepower for global growth.

The latest business wins span a total of 11 projects from major oil and gas operators, power generation plants, FPSO (floating production storage and ofloading) operators and drilling companies – securing more work for the firm’s asset and integrity management team in Aberdeen.

The latest contracts total some £1.1m in value.

The firm will provide a variety of services to new clients in the UK, Norway, Denmark, Houston and Kazakhstan – boosting its global presence.

The group generated a turnover of more than £17m last year and said it was expecting this to increase to about £20m by the end of 2019. As part of its ongoing growth plans, the business recently appointed a new operations manager, Jody Lusher, based at its Aberdeen headquarters.

Damon Bowler, vice president of Add Energy’s asset and integrity management division, said “These additional contracts underpin our capabilities and further strengthen the foundations for our continued global growth.

“I’m incredibly proud of our people for the hard work and dedication shown in helping to secure this new business.”

The asset and integrity management division currently has 97 employees across offices in Aberdeen and Houston.

Bowler added: “The appointment of Jody Lusher is a strategic move to provide our clients with additional specialist support. He brings significant knowledge and expertise from a successful career within the oil and gas industry.

“We have ambitious plans to expand in Houston and the Middle East and are investing time and resources into new asset management software.”