Ad campaign launched to find new Police Scotland chief constable

A recruitment campaign has been launched to find a new chief constable for Scotland.

An advert has been posted today in a bid to find an ‘exceptional leader’ to take the helm of the country’s police force.

The job comes with a hefty salary of £216,549.

The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) is advertising for an outstanding and accomplished police leader to drive improvement at Police Scotland.

SPA chair Susan Deacon will lead the panel to appoint a new chief constable.

The panel includes SPA member Mary Pitcaithly, NHS Scotland chief executive Paul Gray and Highlands & Islands Enterprise chair Professor Lorne Crerar.

Ms Deacon said: “The chief constable of Police Scotland is one of the most significant leadership roles in UK policing and one of the most important public leadership roles in Scotland.

“Our police service has a long and proud history, a committed workforce and commands strong public support. Its next leader must build on that solid foundation to take Police Scotland – the UK’s second largest police service – forward in to the next stage of its development.

“We have put in place an open and robust selection process to make this key appointment and we are looking for an exceptional and accomplished leader to take up this vital role.”

The deadline for applications is 25 June at noon. The SPA expects to announce a successful candidate in late August.

No bonuses are built into the role.

The successful candidate will be employed for a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years.

The appointment process has been tested and approved by the SPA’s newly-created Succession Planning and Appointments Committee.

National Crime Agency director general Lynne Owens will also sit on the selection panel.

HM chief inspector Gill Imery will be a panel adviser.