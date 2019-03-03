Actor Tam Dean Burn stabbed in broad daylight on Royal Mile in Edinburgh

Have your say

Outlander and River City actor Tam Dean Burn was stabbed in broad daylight on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The 60-year-old was treated in hospital after he was assaulted close to the Scottish Poetry Library yesterday.

Friends with him intervened and the political activist was bundled back into the centre where staff locked the doors.

Ambulance crews arrived to treat him and police arrived shortly after to detain a suspect.

The force confirmed a 42-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.