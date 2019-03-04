Actor Tam Dean Burn ‘fine’ after Royal Mile stabbing

Have your say

Outlander and River City actor Tam Dean Burn says he is “fine” after he was stabbed on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The 60-year-old left an event at the Scottish Poetry Library on Saturday afternoon and was heading to a football game when he was assaulted.

He was treated in hospital following the terrifying incident.

Last night the actor wrote on social media site Twitter to thank well-wishers following the attack.

He wrote: “Thanks for all the messages of support folks. I’m fine honest.”

Police said a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.