Abused wife ‘happy’ as she walks free and is spared a murder retrial

A woman who killed her husband after years of coercive and controlling abuse will walk free from court, bringing to an end ten years of “hell”.

Sally Challen, 65, bludgeoned 61-year-old Richard Challen to death with a hammer in August 2010, the Old Bailey was told.

The mother-of-two, also known as Georgina, had been jailed for life for the murder of the former car dealer following a trial at Guildford Crown Court in 2011.

But her conviction was quashed and a new trial ordered at the Court of Appeal in London in February, in light of new evidence about her mental state at the time.

Mrs Challen, of Claygate, Surrey, admitted manslaughter but pleaded not guilty to murdering her husband on August 14, 2010, and was due to face a fresh trial on July 1.

But at a hearing before Mr Justice Edis at the Old Bailey yesterday, the prosecution announced the Crown accepted her plea to the lesser charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The senior judge sentenced her to nine years and four months in jail, time she has already served in custody.

Speaking outside court after sentence, Mrs Challen said: “I just want to say how happy I am and want to thank my legal team and my family who have stood by me through all of this.”

The judge said the killing came after “years of controlling, isolating and humiliating conduct” with the added provocation of her husband’s “serial multiple infidelity”.

He told her: “You felt trapped and manipulated because you were trapped and manipulated.”

Mrs Challen appeared relieved and tearful in the courtroom packed with family and well wishers.

In a victim impact statement on behalf of her sons heard by the court, James Challen said the past ten years had been “hell”.

He said: “We have lost our father and we do not seek to justify our mother’s actions.”

“We believe the background circumstances are such that our mother does not deserve to be punished any further.”

He said the family have conflicting feelings of “anger, grief, sadness and regret”.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said the Crown’s decision followed a psychiatric report which concluded Mrs Challen was suffering an “adjustment disorder” at the time.

Opening the facts of the case, Ms Carberry said Mrs Challens’s relationship had hit the rocks after 31 years of marriage but they had attempted a reconciliation in 2010.

But suspecting he was seeing another woman, the defendant brought a hammer out of her handbag and attacked him from behind as he ate lunch at the kitchen table.

In her police interview, Mrs Challen said her husband was controlling but she still loved him, the court heard.

She also spoke about occasions when she believed he had been unfaithful to her.