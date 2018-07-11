Aberdeenshire band score hit with Donald Trump parody song

A band from Aberdeen and the surrounding area have captured the spirit of anti-Donald Trump sentiment in Scotland with a parody song that takes aim at the President’s many scandals.

Hoodoo Zephyr, who describe themselves as a Punk/Folk band, have borrowed the tune from traditional Scots song Donald Where’s Your Troosers, and changed the name to ‘Donald Medley’.

They use these traditional song to frame satirical comment on the controversial US President’s many scandals, including his infamous comments about grabbing women without his consent, and his administrations approach to Islam and immigration.

Hoodoo Zephyr’s frontman Harry Scratch also references Trump’s battle to build a golf course in the Aberdeenshire area at Menie Estate in the North East village of Balmedie.

The song has been a huge hit online and has been viewed by nearly 24,000 people on the band’s Facebook.

Mr Scratch told the Press and Journal that he has maintained an interest in Trump for several years.

He added: “He’s just the gift that keeps on giving, I have been interested in him for a quite a long time and then when the golf course happened at Balmedie that really grew.

“And then he becomes president of the USA and that was just too much.

“I’ve always liked writing funny songs and he just lends himself to them.”

The President is expected to spend the weekend at his resort in Turnberry in Ayrshire after meeting the Queen and Theresa May beforehand.