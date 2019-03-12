Aberdeen’s Wood to work on major US biofuels plant

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services and engineering group Wood has landed a major contract to help with the building of a biofuel facility in the United States.

The multi-million dollar contract has been awarded by IR1 Group, which is building the Red Rock Biofuels facility in Lakeview, Oregon. Wood is contracted to provide construction and mechanical services as part of the project.

The facility will convert waste wood biomass into renewable jet, diesel and petrol fuels. Construction is expected to take about two years.

Andrew Stewart, head of Wood’s asset solutions Americas business, said: “Wood is thrilled to partner with IR1 Group to provide construction services for this important renewable fuel project.

“A lower carbon fuel market in the US and Canada is something we are proud to be supporting, and this new facility will make real strides in leading the production of renewable, low-carbon fuels.”

Wood, which is headed by chief executive Robin Watson, employs some 60,000 people globally and operates in more than 60 countries.