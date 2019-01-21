Aberdeen’s Dyce Carriers revs into Grangemouth

Road transport company Dyce Carriers is further expanding into the Central Belt with the roll-out of a new facility in Grangemouth.

The Aberdeen-based firm, established in 1973, has grown to become a national road transport business with more than 100 employees and a fleet of around 80 HGV vehicles across four facilities – Aberdeen, Dalgety Bay, Poole in Dorset and now Grangemouth.

During the downturn in the oil and gas industry, Dyce made the decision to streamline its business model and invest in a facility at Scotland’s largest container terminal.

The new 65,000 squre feet facility will allow the firm to further develop its service and operational capabilities in Scotland and the UK.

Jason Moir, managing director, said: “We recognised over the course of 2018 that there was an increase in demand for freight to be distributed to and from the Central Belt, specifically Grangemouth, due to it being the largest port in Scotland.

“The opening of the facility demonstrates our commitment to meet the demands of our clients as well as our ambition to grow the business.”