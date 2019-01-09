Aberdeen’s DeltaTek Global secures key Israeli deal

Aberdeen-based well construction specialist DeltaTek Global has secured a key international contract to supply its cementing technology for a project in Israel.

The firm launched its proprietary SeaCure cementing technology in 2015. It is said to provide a range of cost and time saving benefits to drilling and field development operations.

DeltaTek chief executive Tristam Horn said: “We are delighted to have been awarded our first large scale international contract, supporting Energean Oil and Gas in Israel on a high profile, deepwater, exploration and development campaign, opening up the deployment envelope for our game changing well construction technology.

“2018 was an incredible year for DeltaTek and we plan to continue building on those successes as we move into 2019.”

He added: “SeaCure has been brought to market quickly, thanks to the support of our industry partners and the technology’s proven rig time saving ability.

“Adoption from major operators and successful field deployment results continue to demonstrate the efficiencies SeaCure can deliver. We are delighted Energean has chosen SeaCure for their Karish deepwater exploration and development campaign and we look forward to working with them into the future.”

Simon French, well delivery manager at Energean Oil & Gas said: “The application offers a very elegant solution to our technical challenges and it is our pleasure to work with DeltaTek.”