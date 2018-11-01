Aberdeen offshore training firm Survivex gets new owner

Survivex, the Aberdeen-based offshore training company, has been snapped up by global player 3T Energy Group in a move that creates the UK’s largest energy sector training provider.

Bosses at 3T Energy Group, which was only formed this year, said the deal strengthened the firm’s global offering and formed part of its strategy to “transform the training sector”. Financial details have not been disclosed.

Survivex – established in 2011 – has grown to become one of the UK’s top training providers. It offers nearly 250 training courses and operates a world-class 52,000 square feet facility located in the heart of Aberdeen’s energy district.

The “transformational” acquisition will allow 3T Energy Group to widen its course portfolio, increase availability and “deliver better value for its customers”, the group added.

3T Energy Group was formed by bringing together expertise from AIS Training and advanced simulator developer, Drilling Systems. The group has three other UK training centres that deliver courses to more than 75,000 delegates annually, with “significant capacity” to expand.

In addition to offering training and competency management software, e-learning and virtual reality systems, 3T Energy is a major player in drilling, well control and crane operations simulators. This includes the latest mobile on-the-rig (OTR) and “MultiSIM” simulators that drive competence assurance and compliance in the energy sector.

Paul Stonebanks, president of 3T Energy Group and founder of AIS Training, said: “Survivex has an outstanding reputation and we are delighted to add its expertise to the 3T Energy Group.

“This acquisition will see 3T Energy Group grow to more than 300 personnel with annual revenues in 2019 expected to be around £50 million and offices across the world including London, Houston, Dubai and China.

“Acquiring Survivex will allow us to achieve our long-term growth plans and help our client base to reduce costs while increasing safety.

“Globally the 3T business aims to leverage its expertise, working with strategic partners, to implement technology solutions to enhance performance in the energy sector.”

He added: “We would like to thank our financial partners, Investec, for supporting us through this acquisition.”

Andrew Green, chief executive of Survivex said: “The opportunity to join a global group with an ambitious vision was simply too good to miss.

“We are extremely proud of all that Survivex has achieved and are now looking forward to integrating our businesses. I’m very much looking forward to the start of this new journey and all that the future holds.”