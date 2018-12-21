Aberdeen man arrested over massive £1 million ecstasy haul

Have your say

A man has been arrested in Aberdeen over a massive haul of ecstasy worth more than £1 million.

The 22-year-old was arrested by officers from Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency.

The arrest was made in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen.

More than 45 kilograms of MDMA (ecstasy) was seized.

Police said the arrest was the result of his alleged involvement in illegally importing and supplying Class A controlled drugs.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Naysmith said the arrest was part of an intelligence led operation and enquiries were ongoing.

A case has been referred to the procurator fiscal.