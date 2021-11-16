The crash occurred at around 1.30pm, when a 36-year-old man driving southbound on the A90 in a Ford Transit was involved in a collision with a stationary HGV, between the B9000 and the A975 junctions.

Emergency services attended the scene. The 36-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, where he is being treated for his injuries. Hospital staff described his condition as serious.

The HGV driver was uninjured in the crash.

Road policing officers are continuing their enquiries and appealing for witnesses of the crash.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone driving on this road near to these junctions shortly before the crash to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 1642 of 15 November.”

