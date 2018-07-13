Aberdeen Airport boss announces departure

Carol Benzie, the managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, is to depart at the end of the month after a deacade with the business.

Benzie joined the airport in 2008 and went on to hold a series of senior roles including operations director and commercial director before being appointed managing director in October 2013.

She has overseen the expansion of the airport’s route network as well as the single largest investment in its history.

The board of owner AGS Airports will now begin the process of identifying a new MD. In the interim and together with the airport’s management team, AGS Airports’ chief executive and former MD of Aberdeen, Derek Provan, will oversee the business.

Benzie said: “After ten hugely enjoyable and ultimately successful years with Aberdeen International Airport I have taken the decision step down from my role as managing director.

“The airport has been a great platform to grow and develop as a leader and be so closely involved in a business that is so vital to the Aberdeen region. I am now looking forward to embarking on the next stage of my career.”

Provan added: “On behalf of AGS, I would like to sincerely thank Carol for the dedication and commitment she has shown throughout her time as managing director.

“In addition to overseeing the recent and rapid terminal expansion, she successfully steered the airport through the downturn in the oil and gas sector which impacted the wider North-east economy.”

AGS Airports is a partnership between Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), established in 2014 to invest in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.