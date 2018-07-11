Abandoned ship! Boat capsizes in middle of Midlothian street

Have your say

STARTLED drivers could scarcely believe their eyes after swerving to avoid a capsized boat in the middle of a Midlothian road.

Police were called to reports of a “large boat fallen off a car” in Bryans Road, Newtongrange, shortly after 1pm yesterday.

Police sealed off Bryans Road. Pic by Ian Burnett

Bemused officers arrived to find the blue-hulled 25ft craft attached to an upturned trailer blocking the carriageway.

The road was sealed off for at least an hour as attempts were launched to right the white boat and clear the road.

Mystery surrounds the exact circumstances of how the boat came to be on its side in the street, about seven miles from the coast.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital