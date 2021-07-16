The man, who has not been identified, died on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Keith after a collision at around 7.45pm on Thursday, said Police Scotland.
Read More
Read MorePolice appeal for information after thieves snatch two dogs from their home in t...
Police Scotland have said the motorbike was the only vehicle involved and his next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for investigation work and police are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting incident 3301.