The man, who has not been identified, died on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Keith after a collision at around 7.45pm on Thursday, said Police Scotland.

Police Scotland have said the motorbike was the only vehicle involved and his next of kin have been informed.

A 69-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in north-east Scotland.

The road was closed for investigation work and police are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting incident 3301.

