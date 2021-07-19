A939 crash: Motorcyclist dies in collison with car in Aberdeenshire

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a car on the A939 in Aberdeenshire.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 19th July 2021, 9:37 am
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 9:42 am

The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which involved his black KTM motorcycle and a burgundy Mazda MX 5 at around 2.10pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A939 in Aberdeenshire near the Lecht Ski Centre.

The 29-year-old man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses, but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage of the incident and has not contacted the police to do so on telephone number 101, quoting incident number 2026 of the 18th July.”

