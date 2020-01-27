A9 crash near House of Bruar leaves elderly man in a 'serious condition'

Two people in their 70s have been injured following a car crash near House of Bruar on the A9.

The accident happened at about 5.40pm yesterday just 300 metres north of the House of Bruar.

The A9 where the accident happened leaving a 73-year-old man in serious condition picture: Google Maps

A 73-year-old man is currently being treated in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains in a serious condition.

A 70-year-old woman has been released from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

The man was driving a Ford Mondeo car south on the Inverness to Perth road when it collided with a Kia Ceed car driven by the woman travelling in the opposite direction.

The A9 was closed in both directions for over two hours as a result of the crash and diversions were put in place.

Sergeant Paul Taylor at Perth Road Policing Unit is appealing to anyone who witnessed this crash or anyone who saw the cars just before it happened to contact officers at the Road Policing Unit at Perth via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 2777 of Sunday, 26 January, 2020.