A82 crash: Baby and toddler among four dead in Fort William crash

Have your say

Two girls, aged one and three, were among the four who died in a two-vehicle crash on a main Scottish road.

A 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in the same car as the two young girls also died.

The accident happened on the A82 by Hillfarm, Torlundy at about 5.30pm yesterday.

A woman, 56, driving the other car was taken to Bedford Hospital, Fort William, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services attended the accident involving a Mini Cooper and a Ford Fiesta.

READ MORE: Scotland weekend forecast: Here’s when heavy rain and 75 mph winds will hit the country

The accident where four people were killed happened at Torlundy at about 5.30pm yesterday picture: JPI Media/GoogleMaps

The A82 was closed for about 11 hours. Diversions were put in place directing motorists along the A86, A889, A9 and A85.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, said: “Enquiries are continuing into the incident and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage who has not yet come forward to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2942 of 20 February.