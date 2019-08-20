A68 currently closed after serious collision

Have your say

The A68 road is currently closed to traffic in both directions south of St Boswells.

Police Scotland says a serious two-vehicle collision has occurred and it is believed the road is closed between St Boswells and the Cleekimin junction just south of Ancrum.

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 3.45pm to a report of a serious collision on the A68, south of St Boswells, involving two vehicles.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.

“The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.”