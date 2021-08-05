A68 crash: Man, 45, airlifted to hospital after one-vehicle crash with both directions of road closed

A 45-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital and emergency services have remained on the scene for hours after a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Scottish Borders on Thursday afternoon.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:55 pm
The crash on the A68 at Huntford near Jedburgh was originally reported by Traffic Scotland at 2.05pm on Wednesday, August 5.
The one-vehicle crash on the A68 at Huntford near Jedburgh happened at 12.20pm on Thursday, August 5.

The man is currently being treated for his injuries at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being airlifted from the scene via air ambulance.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Both directions of the A68 at Huntford are closed.

At 4.05pm, Traffic Scotland said that emergency services remain on the scene and the closure is still in place.

Road collision investigators are believed to be at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a one-vehicle road crash on the A68 which happened at 12.20pm on Thursday, August 5.

“A 45 year old man has been airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to his injuries.”

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “Both directions remain closed at Huntford due to an RTC.

"Emergency services are on scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Scottish Borders
