A Harry Potter escape room is finally set to open in Edinburgh

MUGGLES are gearing up for a new adventure as a Harry Potter escape room is set to open its doors in the Capital next month.

Tbe Department of Mysteries will open in Edinburgh’s spooky and haunted Old Town.

Those brave enough to take on the magical challenge will be givne 50 minutes to complete the game - as groups will be set a series of tasks, battle with dark forces and cast spells.

Teams of between two and five people will be able to take part in the challenge.

Director and ‘head warlock for magical objects’, John Millar said: “This is more than just an escape room.

“This is a truly immersive experience. We want people to believe in this magical world of witchcraft and wizardry as they cast their spells and brew their potions.”

He added: “It’s going to be an amazing experience that will appeal to everyone looking for something a little bit different.

“We even have a magical tavern - the perfect getaway for any witches and wizards in need of refreshment and relaxation.”

The company is also on the lookout for testers to try out the experience at the Blair Street premises.

A spokesperson said: “Play testing for Edinburgh’s new Escape Rooms experience will take place on the Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 of April between 10am and 5pm, and we are looking for two magical teams to be the first ever to enter the Department of Mysteries and find the stolen Prophecies. If this sounds right up your alley (and you’re good at giving honest feedback) then we’d love you to be part of it.

“We can’t fit everyone in so we will be drawing the winners on the Friday 6 April.”

