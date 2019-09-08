97-year-old Scottish man dies in hospital after being hit by car

A 97-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday morning, police have said.

The pedestrian was struck by a red Nissan Note on Galvelmore Street in Crieff, Perth and Kinross, at about 9.40am, with police and the ambulance service called to the scene.

The man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he later died from the injuries sustained in the collision.

READ MORE - Scottish boy was diagnosed with cancer as a baby after his stomach swelled

Police Scotland is appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have seen either the car or the elderly man prior to the crash, to contact officers on 101.