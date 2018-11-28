People enjoy Spring weather in the Meadows, Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson

9 things everyone in Edinburgh should do before they die

We round up a list of nine things everyone in Edinburgh should do before they die.

From the Beltane Fire Festival to shopping on Victoria Street, make sure you tick these nine things off your list.

Guided tours of the night sky from its distinctive copper domes in both summer and winter, point out planets, constellations and nebulae and pass round meteorites to handle. There's also a tour of the historic Victorian telescope dome, which still houses one of the largest telescopes in Scotland.

1. Count the stars at the Royal Observatory on Blackford Hill

The prettiest street in Edinburgh with its curving candy-coloured row of eclectic shops. Hipper than thou street wear, Scottish designers' wares, joke shops and vintage clothing boutiques.

2. Take your wallet on a wander down Victoria Street

Spend a day strolling at Portobello beach, taking in the slot machines and a game of bingo along the way, then top it all off with a fish supper in the sea air, slathered in salt 'n' sauce, as anyone in their right mind (ie resident in Edinburgh) knows it should be.

3. Spend the day in Porty

Mary King's Close, and the Vaults under South Bridge, are where Edinburgh's reputation as one of the most haunted cities in the world becomes understandable. Paranormal studies on the Vaults (heart-stoppingly close to Burke and Hare territory and fabled as a stash for their grisly wares) have shown high levels of poltergeist activity and there have been reports of punching, bruising, scratching, hair-pulling and ankle-grabbing from the tour.

4. Go underground and visit the city under the city

