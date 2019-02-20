9 police jobs in Scotland you can apply for right now
If you’re looking to change career paths or perhaps just move into a new role, then there are a wealth of jobs currently available with the police in Scotland.
Here are 9 of the most interesting police jobs in the country on offer right now, as advertised on the Police Scotland website.
1. Criminal Justice Police Custody and Security Officer - Edinburgh
Police Scotland. St Leonard's Police Station. Salary: 20,445 - 22,512 plus allowances. This roles involves delivering "a wide range of delivery of custody and criminal justice services. https://bit.ly/2SLBk2H
3. Forensic Scientist - Drugs - Glasgow and Dundee
Scottish Police Authority. Salary: 30,291-34,575. The role will include the analysis of material for the presence of drugs using specialised analytical instruments, following clearly defined standards. https://bit.ly/2GTmEY7