Here are 9 of the most interesting police jobs in the country on offer right now

9 police jobs in Scotland you can apply for right now

If you’re looking to change career paths or perhaps just move into a new role, then there are a wealth of jobs currently available with the police in Scotland.

Here are 9 of the most interesting police jobs in the country on offer right now, as advertised on the Police Scotland website.

Police Scotland. St Leonard's Police Station. Salary: 20,445 - 22,512 plus allowances. This roles involves delivering "a wide range of delivery of custody and criminal justice services. https://bit.ly/2SLBk2H

1. Criminal Justice Police Custody and Security Officer - Edinburgh

Police Scotland. St Leonard's Police Station. Salary: 20,445 - 22,512 plus allowances. This roles involves delivering "a wide range of delivery of custody and criminal justice services. https://bit.ly/2SLBk2H
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Police Scotland. Salary: 34,575 - 39,426. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Performance Test Tool Specialist to join the Police Scotland Test Team. https://bit.ly/2XfQD1R

2. Performance Test Tool Specialist

Police Scotland. Salary: 34,575 - 39,426. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Performance Test Tool Specialist to join the Police Scotland Test Team. https://bit.ly/2XfQD1R
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Scottish Police Authority. Salary: 30,291-34,575. The role will include the analysis of material for the presence of drugs using specialised analytical instruments, following clearly defined standards. https://bit.ly/2GTmEY7

3. Forensic Scientist - Drugs - Glasgow and Dundee

Scottish Police Authority. Salary: 30,291-34,575. The role will include the analysis of material for the presence of drugs using specialised analytical instruments, following clearly defined standards. https://bit.ly/2GTmEY7
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Scottish Police Authority. Salary: 30,291 - 34,575. You would be required to interpret results and to formulate conclusions and expert opinions. https://bit.ly/2ElS47P

4. Forensic Scientist - Biology - Various locations

Scottish Police Authority. Salary: 30,291 - 34,575. You would be required to interpret results and to formulate conclusions and expert opinions. https://bit.ly/2ElS47P
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3