Here are nine of the best rooftop bars in Scotland to get the most out of the sunny days.

1. SKYbar Only open the first Thursday of the month, however the views of the castle are incredible from this bar. DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre , Conference Centre, 5th Floor, 34 Bread Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9AF

2. The Record Factory, Glasgow One of the largest beer gardens in the West End, its a fantastic sun trap on a hot day. 17 Byres Rd, Glasgow G11 5RD

3. Forth Floor Restaurant, Harvey Nicholls One of the best known rooftop bars, Forth Floor is perfect on a sunny day. Harvey Nichols, 30-34 St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD

4. Black Isle Bar Theres a secret roof terrace upstairs in this bar, unknown to most casual visitors. 68 Church St, Inverness IV1 1EN

