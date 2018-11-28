9 lost Glasgow nightclubs we haven’t forgotten

4. THE BURNS HOWF

The Burns Howf was probably, at one time, one of the best known live Rock venues in Glasgow. Situated on West Regent Street, the Burns Howf was the place to go for some of the best live music and craic in the city. Before Rufus T. Firefly and the Solid, the Burns Howf was the place to go to sate your rock needs; it is even said that Alex Harvey met his Sensational Band mates there. Sadly, the Burns Howf closed its doors for the last time in 1984, but its legend lives on; most Glasgwegians of a certain age will have a story to tell about this hallowed venue. Picture: Kafuffle\wikimedia