9 lost Glasgow nightclubs we haven’t forgotten

Whether you’re still a regular club-goer or prefer a quiet night in these days, you’re sure to have fond memories of some of Glasgow’s legendary nightclubs.
From notorious boozers to flashy discos, Glasgow’s had it all. How many of these long-gone nightclubs do you remember?
1. THE SHACK
Housed inside an impressive-looking former church, The Shack was a favourite amongst students in the early 2000s. It has also been known as Cardinal Follies and The Temple over the years, but sadly it was destroyed in a fire in 2004 and the building was demolished soon after. Picture: Thomas Annan\Wikimedia
One of the most recent clubs to close down in Glasgow, The Arches was a much-loved arts venue underneath Central Station. They began hosting club nights back in 1992 and Slam was one of the most popular nights of all, with plenty of '90s techno and electronic music. The club's late licence was revoked in 2015 and it went into administration shortly after. It now houses a street food market and brewery. Picture: John Devlin
There's nothing that screams '1980s' quite like a party ship with a revolving dancefloor called the Tuxedo Princess. The boat was anchored at Broomielaw for a few years during the late '80s and early '90s before it set sail and returned to Newcastle. Picture: Craig A Rodway\Flickr
The Burns Howf was probably, at one time, one of the best known live Rock venues in Glasgow. Situated on West Regent Street, the Burns Howf was the place to go for some of the best live music and craic in the city. Before Rufus T. Firefly and the Solid, the Burns Howf was the place to go to sate your rock needs; it is even said that Alex Harvey met his Sensational Band mates there. Sadly, the Burns Howf closed its doors for the last time in 1984, but its legend lives on; most Glasgwegians of a certain age will have a story to tell about this hallowed venue. Picture: Kafuffle\wikimedia