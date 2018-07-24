82-year-old woman targeted in West Lothian bogus workmen incident

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was targeted as part of a bogus workmen incident.

The scam took place at around 1.45pm on Monday, 23 July when two men visited the 82-year-old’s property and offerd to clean her gutters. A fee was agreed with the pair and paid in cash.

A short time later one of the men was allowed entry to the house to use the upstairs bathroom, while the other remained outside.

Once the pair had left, the victim contacted the police after she discovered that a four-figure sum of cash was missing from her bedroom.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

The first suspect is described as white, in his twenties, 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

The second suspect is described aswhite, in his forties, 5ft 6ins tall with an average build, short brown hair and wearing jeans.

It is believed the men were travelling in a white Transit van with ladders on top.

Detective Constable Greig Muir from Livingston CID said: “The suspects have offered to carry out some maintenance work on the victim’s home, however, nothing appears to have been done. Furthermore, a sum of money was then reported as missing from inside the property after one of the men had been allowed entry.

“We are appealing for anyone who can help us identify these individuals, or who has any information relevant to this investigation, to contact police immediately.

“The public are reminded to never allow unsollicited callers to carry out unscheduled work on your home and never allow anyone entry if you are not entirely certain of how they are.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 or quote incident number 3131 of the 23rd July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

