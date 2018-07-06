80 per cent increase in reports about dogs in hot cars

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has urged pet owners and the public to look out for animals in the ongoing heatwave after seeing a spike in calls about dogs in hot cars.

The SSPCA has seen an 80 per cent increase in calls to their helpline from members of the public who have raised concerns about dogs who have been spotted left in cars in the heat.

The charity wants it to be known that leaving dogs in vehicles even for a short period of time is never acceptable.

Advice has also been issued regarding keeping pets cool as Scotland’s hot weather continues into next week.

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said, “We’re very concerned at the number of reports we’re receiving about dogs being left inside cars during the hot weather.

“Owners need to understand that it’s completely unacceptable to leave a dog in a vehicle in these searing temperatures, even for a short period of time with the windows down. In this kind of heat, just don’t risk it.

“Our advice is that owners should leave their dogs at home if they are going to be left in the car for any length of time at all.

“When left at home, owners should ensure their dogs have access to fresh water at all times and that there is adequate ventilation in the room. If dogs are being kept outdoors, they must have an area of shelter where they can escape the heat of the sun.”

Among the advice for pet owners is to allow dogs access to paddling pools, and using damp blankets for them to lie on in the shade during hot weather. SSPCA Deputy Superintendent Peter Fleming went on to give general advice for pet owners, “In this hot weather we would advise the public to ensure their pets stay hydrated, cool and a fresh supply of water should always be available.

“Sometimes just keeping a window open at home or putting on a fan to let the air circulate the room will help provide a cool temperature for them.

“Please don’t forget about wild animals too, who will benefit from bowls of water left in the garden.”